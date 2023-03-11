Republican Sen. Ed McBroom holds meeting about school safety

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - (R) 38th State District Sen. Ed McBroom and Law Enforcement officials took a closer look at school safety Friday afternoon in Marquette.

Officials met at the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency (MARESA) building to talk about what is needed to make schools in the U.P. safer.

During the meeting, superintendents and educators discussed concerns they had and potential solutions. Sen. McBroom said Friday morning’s meeting was both successful and helpful.

“It helped identify things that I might not have already heard from others I’ve talked to, and it gives me more ability to communicate those issues in Lansing,” said McBroom. “This will also allow me to have more leverage on those issues because I can lay out who I have talked to and who I’ve heard from and potentially bring them to Lansing to speak to my colleagues about it.”

McBroom said that one issue discussed was that the U.P. is largely rural, which means law enforcement can take up to an hour to get to certain districts in an emergency.

