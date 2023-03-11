Republican Sen. Ed McBroom holds meeting about school safety

Ed McBroom discussing how to make schools in the U.P. better and safer.
Ed McBroom discussing how to make schools in the U.P. better and safer.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - (R) 38th State District Sen. Ed McBroom and Law Enforcement officials took a closer look at school safety Friday afternoon in Marquette.

Officials met at the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency (MARESA) building to talk about what is needed to make schools in the U.P. safer.

During the meeting, superintendents and educators discussed concerns they had and potential solutions. Sen. McBroom said Friday morning’s meeting was both successful and helpful.

“It helped identify things that I might not have already heard from others I’ve talked to, and it gives me more ability to communicate those issues in Lansing,” said McBroom. “This will also allow me to have more leverage on those issues because I can lay out who I have talked to and who I’ve heard from and potentially bring them to Lansing to speak to my colleagues about it.”

McBroom said that one issue discussed was that the U.P. is largely rural, which means law enforcement can take up to an hour to get to certain districts in an emergency.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead in Marenisco Township snowmobile crash
1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Mugshot of Brandon Douglas Lake
Quinnesec man arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 15 cases of lung infections among Billerud Mill workers
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law

Latest News

The Builders Show is a one-stop-shop for people seeking construction or building services.
The Builders Show is a one-stop-shop for building needs
Coffee $5 gift cards.
Travel Marquette pays for coffee on spread goodness day
Marquette Police Department vehicles will be supplied with these sensory and communication...
UP therapists design program to promote inclusivity, community
Adaptive Adventure skiers and volunteers hit the slopes at Marquette Mountain.
Adaptive Adventures nonprofit organization comes to Marquette Mountain