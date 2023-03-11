Rep. Jenn Hill talks to Marquette voters about energy

Rep. Jen Hill speaks at Peter White Public Library.
Rep. Jen Hill speaks at Peter White Public Library.(Samuel McKnight)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 109th State House District Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) and the UP Environmental Coalition (UPEC) are engaging with voters about upcoming energy goals in the U.P.

On Saturday, the Peter White Public Library in Marquette hosted Hill, who spoke about future goals for Michigan’s energy and natural resources. The speech included information on wind and solar power projects, as well as Enbridge Line 5.

It was all to keep the community involved in the discussion.

“It’s important that folks understand, have the opportunity to learn and talk about their own experience,” said Hill. “And what they value in their communities and how they want to see them change for the future.”

Hill says she plans to expand Michigan’s use of wind and solar power in the future.

Click here for more information about UPEC.

