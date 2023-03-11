Ishpeming meditation & emotional health studio holds women’s clothes swap.

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Apiary Life Studio recently opened its permanent location in the Gossard building.

The studio provides a variety of emotional wellness and meditation services.

On Saturday, the studio will be offering a clothes swap for women.

The studio owner said clothing swaps are a great alternative to store bought clothing.

“Fast fashion, while it’s super affordable, and I’m gonna raise my hand and say, ‘yes I purchase from fast fashion,’” said Apiary Studio Owner Amy Turner. “But do you know where I get more of my clothes than anywhere else? From thrift stores, from exchanging with friends, and yes, from clothing swaps.”

Apiary Life Studio also offers yoga, drum and dance, Tibetan singing bowls and poetry.

Turner will be conducting a 10-week small group course on “Courage, Power, and Peace” from April 4th to June 6th.

