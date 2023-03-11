Incoming snow lingers through tonight and tomorrow

This is a recording for the TV6 Late News - Saturday.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Snow showers are in the forecast starting off in the west this evening and is looking to stick around for most of tomorrow and Monday morning. The main hazards of this event is the amounts of snow planned for our western counties which is looking to be around 6-8 inches. Once this system passes, lake effect snow is expected to initiate along the NE wind belts in our central and western counties.

Tonight: Moderate snow showers throughout the evening; mostly cloudy

>Lows: High 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; lingering snow showers in the central and western counties

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along NE wind belts in the morning and parts of afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; cooler air settles in

>Highs: Low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers with milder air

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chance of scattered mix in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; isolated Low 40s

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered snow and mix

>Highs: 30s

