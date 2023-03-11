‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial. (Source: WHNS)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the high-profile trial ended.

Randy Murdaugh spoke with the New York Times and reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs earlier this week.

“He [Alex Murdaugh] is not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything,” Randy Murdaugh said in the interview. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout his older brother’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify, unlike his younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 15 cases of lung infections among Billerud Mill workers
Hats for hope
Marquette family spreading love through hats
Police lights
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say

Latest News

Prosecutors invited Trump to testify in a hush money investigation; a decision on charges could...
Prosecutors invite Trump to testify in probe
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
Police: Wife, husband killed in Washington home by alleged stalker from Texas
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
New details emerge after stalker kills podcaster, her husband
A New Hampshire state representative can be seen on video shouting at a snowplow driver during...
New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow