Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 15 cases of lung infections among Billerud Mill workers
Hats for hope
Marquette family spreading love through hats
Police lights
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say

Latest News

Prosecutors invited Trump to testify in a hush money investigation; a decision on charges could...
Prosecutors invite Trump to testify in probe
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
Police: Wife, husband killed in Washington home by alleged stalker from Texas
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
New details emerge after stalker kills podcaster, her husband
A New Hampshire state representative can be seen on video shouting at a snowplow driver during...
New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow