Connect Marquette teams up with the UP Children’s Museum to spread goodness.

Connect Marquette is making sure every kids gets a cake for their birthday.
Connect Marquette is making sure every kids gets a cake for their birthday.(Samuel McKnight)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Every year around Spread Goodness Day, Connect Marquette fills “birthday bags” for children in need. Those are then donated to the Salvation Army, which distributes them to low-income areas.

The bags contain things like cake mix and frosting, stuffed animals, and small toys.

The Children’s Museum opened their space for Connect Marquette to host the event. Connect Marquette plans to continue the tradition in years to come.

