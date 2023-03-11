Connect Marquette teams up with the UP Children’s Museum to spread goodness.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Every year around Spread Goodness Day, Connect Marquette fills “birthday bags” for children in need. Those are then donated to the Salvation Army, which distributes them to low-income areas.

The bags contain things like cake mix and frosting, stuffed animals, and small toys.

The Children’s Museum opened their space for Connect Marquette to host the event. Connect Marquette plans to continue the tradition in years to come.

