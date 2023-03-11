The Builders Show is a one-stop-shop for building needs

By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Builders Show kicked off Friday at Marquette’s Superior Dome and is continuing through the weekend.

The Builders Show in Marquette has been a time-honored tradition for the Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula for about 50 years. The Builders Show is a one-stop-shop for people seeking construction or building services.

The HBA UP’s president said he wants to emphasize that the show is not only for contractors but homeowners as well.

“You get to see all aspects all in one place,” said James Goriesky, Home Builders Association president. “Instead of going through the yellow pages or online trying to find answers, you can walk 10 feet and find the answer you’re looking for from someone here.”

The Builders Show will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

