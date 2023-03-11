Adaptive Adventures nonprofit organization comes to Marquette Mountain

Adaptive Adventure skiers and volunteers hit the slopes at Marquette Mountain.
Adaptive Adventure skiers and volunteers hit the slopes at Marquette Mountain.(Samuel McKnight)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New and veteran skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes with Adaptive Adventures at Marquette Mountain.

Adaptive Adventures is a nonprofit organization that provides equipment and expertise for a variety of outdoor activities.

They also provide equipment to allow people with disabilities to partake in those activities. During the winter, skiing and snowboarding are their biggest focus.

On Friday, they were at Marquette Mountain.

Adaptive Adventures Sports Lead Chris Werhan said the program helps get people outdoors during the winter.

“It’s super important to get people out just to enjoy being outside,” said Werhan. “I know the snow is blowing in my face and the wind right now but it’s just refreshing to get out.”

This was their last ski event of the winter, with more events yet to come this summer.

Click here for more information or to sign up for an upcoming event.

