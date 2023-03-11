Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police officials said an arrest was made following Friday’s discovery of three bodies found in two separate locations in Ohio.

The victims, who have yet to be identified, were all found gagged, bound and shot in the head, according to police and the medical examiner’s officer.

Two bodies were found in a wooded area while the third was found at a separate location.

Police confirmed on Saturday that all three victims “likely” were kidnapped and brought to the county.

Elias Gudino
Elias Gudino(Source: Copley Township Police Department)

In a joint statement released by Akron and Copley Township Police Departments, Copley Township Police Chief Michael Mier confirmed 58-year-old Elias Gudino, of Copley, was arrested Friday afternoon.

Police also said a search warrant was executed at his home late Friday evening.

Gudino was charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder. Officials said additional charges are pending.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and there could be other suspects.

