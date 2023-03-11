2 state police officers recovering after Detroit shooting

A state police sergeant shot during an incident in Detroit has been released from a hospital while another wounded officer was facing surgery Saturday
(Michigan State Police)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A state police sergeant shot during an incident in Detroit has been released from a hospital while another wounded officer was facing surgery, authorities said Saturday.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The officers were shot Friday while assisting a Detroit team that pursues fugitives, Chief James White said.

The suspect who fired shots at state police was arrested around 7:30 p.m., said White, adding that two others in the house were not hurt.

“This is a violent fugitive-apprehension team, so it was a follow-up from a violent felony,” the Detroit chief said.

State police thanked Sinai-Grace Hospital for taking care of the officers.

“The trooper involved is scheduled for surgery ... and will remain hospitalized,” state police said.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Hats for hope
Marquette family spreading love through hats
1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Beth Heikkenen will open the ice igloo to the public this weekend.
Ishpeming woman builds ice igloo in memory of shelter animals
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

Latest News

Mayor charged with fraud connected to COVID relief program
Power lines
State wants to hear from people who lost power in storms
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
A memorial was set up outside Oxford High School after four students were shot and killed.
Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits