Quiet start to the weekend before snowy round howls back in

Lingering flurries and mostly cloudy skies over Upper Michigan Friday night as high pressure gradually rebuilds over the region. Some sunny breaks expected Saturday before a Canadian Prairies/Northern Plains system drops towards the Western U.P. in the evening. Scattered snow showers to spread across the region Sunday, with potentially heavy snowfall over the western counties -- accumulations over a half-foot possible in areas west by Sunday’s end.

Seasonably cool temperatures to trend through early next week, then milder with towards St. Patrick’s Day-Friday with a potential winter storm in the mix.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow/flurries; northeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 10s/20 (colder inland and east)

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow moving in west in the evening

>Highs: 20s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow; moderate to heavy snow possible west; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts, gradually clearing late; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; milder

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wintry mix (freezing rain/sleet/wet snow)

>Highs: 30s

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: 30s

