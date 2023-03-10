Marquette family spreading love through hats

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette family has collaborated with Loyal Tees to create a special line of hats.

12-year-old Hazel Hollinger was diagnosed with cancer in November. The family is selling ‘Hats for Hope’ in support of her journey. Sales will help Hazel on her road to recovery.

“It’s been a whirlwind, it’s been a lot in a very short amount of time, and she has handled it with so much courage and dignity and strength and it’s been amazing to watch,” said Hazel’s mom, Melody Hollinger.

Melody said their family friend, Kelsey Jordan first came up with the ‘Hats for Hope’ idea. Jordan said the hats represent more than financial support.

“With Hazel’s diagnosis, I felt like I wanted to do something to help. As much as it’s important to help a family financially, I think it’s also important for them to feel a sense of community,” Jordan said. “If I know anything about Hazel, it’s that she loves more than most children do and I want her to feel loved and supported through her journey.”

Melody said hat designs range from winter beanies to trucker hats for warmer days ahead, and the logo was customized to represent the family’s love for the outdoors.

“The design is amazing. It has wilderness and sunshine and trees, everything we love. We love nature,” said Hollinger.

Both Jordan and Hollinger hope the movement is a light in the dark for other families dealing with cancer diagnoses.

“Hats for hope should represent courage and strength and positivity to get through whatever challenging times you’re going through,” Hollinger said.

Sales will be open for 2 weeks, if you would like to order a hat, click here.

