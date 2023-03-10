March ‘Brewsanity’ is underway for Upper Peninsula Brewing Company

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - March ‘Brewsanity’ is underway and Negaunee’s Upper Peninsula Brewing Company is a part of it.

As an homage to March Madness, Hop Passport is holding a national competition between breweries all over the country.

You can vote by going to the Hop Passport website, or by going to Upper Peninsula Brewing Company and using the QR code they provide.

There will be 14 rounds ending in April, and voting takes place on Tuesdays.

Hop Passport will donate $1,000 to the charity of the winning brewery’s choosing.

“Whichever brewery gets the most votes continues on,” said Mason Mathis, Upper Peninsula Brewing Company brewer. “So, we heard about it actually after we had already won our first round and were starting into round 2 and we realized ‘hey, we won’ and we progressed.”

Upper Peninsula Brewing Company employees say they encourage everyone to come down to the brewery to vote and see all the events they have to offer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.