March ‘Brewsanity’ is underway for Upper Peninsula Brewing Company

Breweries all over the United States have been selected to compete for fan favorite.
Hop Passport is doing a contest for breweries all over the country, and Negaunee’s Upper...
Hop Passport is doing a contest for breweries all over the country, and Negaunee’s Upper Peninsula Brewing Company is one of them.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - March ‘Brewsanity’ is underway and Negaunee’s Upper Peninsula Brewing Company is a part of it.

As an homage to March Madness, Hop Passport is holding a national competition between breweries all over the country.

You can vote by going to the Hop Passport website, or by going to Upper Peninsula Brewing Company and using the QR code they provide.

There will be 14 rounds ending in April, and voting takes place on Tuesdays.

Hop Passport will donate $1,000 to the charity of the winning brewery’s choosing.

“Whichever brewery gets the most votes continues on,” said Mason Mathis, Upper Peninsula Brewing Company brewer. “So, we heard about it actually after we had already won our first round and were starting into round 2 and we realized ‘hey, we won’ and we progressed.”

Upper Peninsula Brewing Company employees say they encourage everyone to come down to the brewery to vote and see all the events they have to offer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead in Marenisco Township snowmobile crash
1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Mugshot of Brandon Douglas Lake
Quinnesec man arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 15 cases of lung infections among Billerud Mill workers

Latest News

Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect
Quiet start to the weekend before snowy round howls back in
TV6's Annette Giachino shows us the Marquette family selling ‘Hats for Hope’ in support of...
Marquette family spreading love through hats
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19