Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona

The shooter, a 19-year-old Arizona man, may be from Hancock.
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake Linden.(Maricopa County Sheriff)
By Shannon Konoske, TV6 News Team and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (WLUC & Arizona’s Family) - A 19-year-old Arizona man has been arrested for the murder of a man originally from Lake Linden.

Mesa Police responded to reports of shots fired at a home in Mesa around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Inside the home, officers found 44-year-old Jacques Bourdeau dead in a bathtub. Police say he had been shot multiple times.

TV6 has confirmed, with the help of sister station Arizona’s Family and Bourdeau’s facebook page, that he was originally from Lake Linden.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Elliot Bennett. TV6 has also been told Bennett is from Hancock. We are working to confirm that information.

According to police records, three other people were at the home when the shooting happened, including a woman who told police Bourdeau got a call from someone named Elliot. Bourdeau identified Elliot as a friend and said he was also coming over.

The witness said Elliot arrived a short time later and briefly came inside the house before going back out to the front yard, followed by Bourdeau. The woman told officers she then heard gunshots and Bourdeau ran back into the house, saying, “he just shot at me,” and locked the doors.

Both Bourdeau and the woman then ran to a bathroom down the hall and locked the door.

The woman said she then heard glass breaking and footsteps coming down the hall. She said the suspect broke down the bathroom door and shot Bourdeau in the stomach. Then she said the man “emptied the gun,” shooting Bourdeau, who fell into the bathtub, multiple times before leaving the house and driving away.

She told police the shooter’s first name was Elliot and that he was wearing a red sweatshirt, black shorts and was driving a gray sedan with a spoiler on the trunk. Based on that information and area traffic cameras, police were able to identify Bennett as a suspect.

Police interviewed Bennett later in the week, who reportedly denied having gone to Mesa. He was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary. He is currently being held in the Maricopa County jail.

It’s unclear how Bourdeau and Bennett knew each other and police have not released details on a possible motive for the shooting.

Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead in Marenisco Township snowmobile crash
1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Mugshot of Brandon Douglas Lake
Quinnesec man arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 15 cases of lung infections among Billerud Mill workers

Latest News

Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect
Quiet start to the weekend before snowy round howls back in
TV6's Annette Giachino shows us the Marquette family selling ‘Hats for Hope’ in support of...
Marquette family spreading love through hats
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19