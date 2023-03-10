Light to moderate snow starts off Friday with more tomorrow

Rounds of snow for most of this weekend
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST
Snow showers Friday morning are looking to bring a few inches in some areas with more snow on the way for late Saturday. Currently snow on Saturday is planned to start off in the west and become widespread by Sunday morning. Chances of snow are looking to stick around for most of Sunday and by Monday morning snow will begin to transition into lake effect snow. After the next rounds of snow conditions are looking to be mostly calm.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow for most of the morning; lingering snow chances near the lake in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy starts the day; increasing clouds with snow chances late starting in the west

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; on and off rounds of snow throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers in the morning with lake effect snow in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; break from the snow with cooler air

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; mild air

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; milder

>Highs: 30s

Winter system to spread light to moderate snow over Upper Michigan through Friday.
Snow showery end to the work week
