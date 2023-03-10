It’s Spread Goodness Day!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is Spread Goodness Day.

You’re encouraged to show some kindness and spread love throughout your community.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon suggests writing a thank you note to people that make a positive difference in your life.

She says “thank you” to the employees at Holiday Gas Station for showing up every morning and working unfavorable hours.

Trudgeon says “thank you” to the men of the Marquette City Fire Department with a goodie basket.

Other ideas for spreading goodness today:

Clear snow from a fire hydrant

Pay it forward at a coffee shop

Write a thank you note

Compliment a stranger

Pay off a student’s lunch debt

and so much more!

Take a picture of yourself spreading goodness today and submit the photo here.

