It’s Spread Goodness Day!

Show some love to members of your community today
Spread Goodness Day 2023 poster
Spread Goodness Day 2023 poster(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is Spread Goodness Day.

You’re encouraged to show some kindness and spread love throughout your community.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon suggests writing a thank you note to people that make a positive difference in your life.

She says “thank you” to the employees at Holiday Gas Station for showing up every morning and working unfavorable hours.

It's Spread Goodness Day! TV6's Tia Trudgeon shows thanks to the employees at Holiday Gas Station for showing up every morning.

Trudgeon says “thank you” to the men of the Marquette City Fire Department with a goodie basket.

It's Spread Goodness Day! TV6's Tia Trudgeon says thank you to the Marquette City Fire Department.

Other ideas for spreading goodness today:

Clear snow from a fire hydrant

Pay it forward at a coffee shop

Write a thank you note

Compliment a stranger

Pay off a student’s lunch debt

and so much more!

Take a picture of yourself spreading goodness today and submit the photo here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead in Marenisco Township snowmobile crash
Mugshot of Brandon Douglas Lake
Quinnesec man arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 15 cases of lung infections among Billerud Mill workers
(MGN graphic)
Grand Marais man charged for firing weapon while intoxicated

Latest News

TV6's Tia Trudgeon gives a gift basket to the Marquette Fire Department.
Spreading Goodness in Marquette on Spread Goodness Day
TV6's Tia Trudgeon says thank you to the employees at Holiday Gas Station.
Spreading Goodness around Marquette on Spread Goodness Day
COVID-19 testing samples inside a lab.
How state, local health departments have changed operations, 3 years after Michigan’s first COVID-19 cases
Rounds of snow for most of this weekend
Rounds of snow for most of this weekend