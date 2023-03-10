Ishpeming woman builds ice igloo in memory of shelter animals

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming woman has built an ice igloo for a good cause, and she wants the community to enjoy it.

Beth Heikkinen of Ishpeming said she built the igloo in memory of every dog that ends up in a shelter “and crosses the rainbow bridge” before finding their forever home.

“Every dog deserves a chance at a good life,” Heikkinen said. “It’s not the animals’ fault they end up in shelters; it’s humans that cause this over population. Please spay and neuter your pets. Adoption saves lives. People will often say the best dogs come from shelters.”

Beth's dog keeps her company while working on the ice igloo. (Beth Heikkenen)

Public viewing of the igloo will start Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and continue all week. Heikkinen said the best time to see the igloo is after dark when it is lit up, but people are more than welcome to come enjoy it during the day.

Heikkinen said the public viewing of the igloo will also include a benefit for Alger County Animal Shelter.

“They are a no kill shelter taking in homeless dogs of Alger County,” Heikkinen said. “What’s unique is they work closely with other downstate shelters to save lives. Volunteers transport dogs from kill shelters in Detroit to ACAS’s no kill facility. The people that manage this shelter are amazing!”

During viewing opportunities at the igloo, Heikkinen said monetary donations will be accepted, as well as items on the shelter’s wish list: bleach, puppy pads, Nyla bones, Kongs, scentless laundry detergent, cans of spice-less pumpkin, blankets, paper towels, and hand soaps. She said a representative from ACAS may be there on Saturday or Sunday.

There will also be an opportunity to learn how to make unique ice candles, also known as Finnish candles and Heikkinen said she will be happy to share her experience of building the igloo with visitors.

The ice igloo is located at 101 Apple Ridge Road in Ishpeming, the first house on the left — “Look for the rainbow igloo.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.