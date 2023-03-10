Fire department issues reminder to check smoke detector batteries this weekend

Iron Mountain Fire Department said the batteries in your smoke detectors should be changed twice a year.
Iron Mountain Fire Department's ladder truck
Iron Mountain Fire Department's ladder truck(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - When you change your clocks this weekend, fire departments want to remind you to check your smoke detectors. Iron Mountain Fire Department said the batteries in your smoke detectors should be changed twice a year.

Departments use daylight savings time as a good reminder. The department says most smoke alarms have 9-volt batteries and are easy to change. Having a working smoke detector in your home can save your life.

“A lot of our fires happen generally not during waking hours. You don’t want to wake up to a smoke-filled house with no alert,” said Randal Lapp, Iron Mountain Fire Department captain.

Lapp recommends a smoke detector be in every room in the house, as well as all sleeping areas.

