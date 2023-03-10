Dickinson County Road Commission implements spring weight restrictions, cautions drivers of potholes

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County started its seasonal road restrictions Friday. This means the start of spring for many, but also the beginning of pothole season, where your car could be damaged if proper precautions are not taken.

Potholes come in all shapes and sizes. Some are well camouflaged, and some seem unavoidable. A pothole is formed during seasonal warming and freezing in late winter.

“Water gets underneath the asphalt and into the base. The water will freeze under the asphalt in the base and will actually lift the asphalt,” said James Harris, Dickinson County Road Commission managing director.

Harris said the county road commission has been filling in potholes for about three weeks. That is earlier than previous years, but not totally uncommon. Filling in one pothole requires several steps.

“You drive up, empty the hole and clear it of any dirt, put the bonding material in, and either run it over or pack it down,” Harris said.

Harris said without the partnership of local municipalities, the roads would never get fixed. In Dickinson County, Harris said some roads haven’t been paved in four decades. There are five, in particular, he cautions drivers when using.

“Leeman Road, County Road 581, 577, Six Mile Lake Road, and Turner Road. The good news is, three of those five will be repaved this year,” Harris said.

If you hit a pothole, the damage to your car could be hundreds of dollars and cost you several hours.

“We see broken tire rods, ball joints if they are already weakened. If they hit the pothole hard enough, they can break the knuckles on the car. I’ve also seen broken springs,” said Alan Arcand, Arcand’s Service Center owner.

Both Arcand and Harris recommend drivers drive over potholes slowly if needed, and avoid large puddles because you don’t know what is hiding underneath.

