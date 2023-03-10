Delta County seasonal weight restrictions begin Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Weight restrictions will go into effect in Delta County starting Saturday. Starting at 8 a.m., trucks traveling on restricted roads need to lower their weight by 35 percent.

This is to help keep roads in working condition with temperatures freezing at night and above freezing during the day.

The Delta County Road Commission says there isn’t a set date yet for when the restrictions will end.

Everything is weather pending. You just don’t know how fast it’s going to warm, how quickly it’s going to dry out,” said Jody Norman, the managing director for the Delta County Road Commission.

For a full list of roads impacted, click here.

