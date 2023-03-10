Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say

Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after they stole a fire hydrant, according to police. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after stealing a fire hydrant, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about people stealing a fire hydrant in front of a Regions Bank.

Responding officers noticed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fire hydrant in the truck, along with a firearm and drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Officials estimate the cost to replace the fire hydrant to be at least $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 15 cases of lung infections among Billerud Mill workers
Hats for hope
Marquette family spreading love through hats
Police lights
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say

Latest News

Prosecutors invited Trump to testify in a hush money investigation; a decision on charges could...
Prosecutors invite Trump to testify in probe
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
Police: Wife, husband killed in Washington home by alleged stalker from Texas
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
New details emerge after stalker kills podcaster, her husband
A New Hampshire state representative can be seen on video shouting at a snowplow driver during...
New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow