3 million Calico Critter toys recalled after child deaths

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small children.(CPSC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:07 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 3.2 million Calico Critter toys are being recalled after two child deaths have been reported.

The toys were sold in a set with a baby bottle and pacifier accessories.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small children.

Epoch Everlasting Play, out of New Jersey, imported the toys from China.

The company says its aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths, according to the CPSC.

A 2-year-old child in New Mexico died in 2018 and a 9-month-old child in Japan died in 2015.

The Calico Critter toys were sold at Walmart, Meijer and on Amazon between January 2000 and December 2021.

The CPSC says consumers should take the toys away from children immediately and contact the company for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead in Marenisco Township snowmobile crash
Mugshot of Brandon Douglas Lake
Quinnesec man arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
(MGN graphic)
Grand Marais man charged for firing weapon while intoxicated
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 15 cases of lung infections among Billerud Mill workers

Latest News

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general...
Xi awarded 3rd term as China’s president, extending rule
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Is inflation still surging? Jobs report will provide clues
The seditious conspiracy trial, which started nearly two months ago, is one of the most serious...
Feds: Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot