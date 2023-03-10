1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash

BURT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ohio man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Burt Township.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening on Trail 8, one mile south of H-58 in Alger County. An investigation determined that 52-year-old Nathan Stearns Hohman failed to negotiate a curve in the trail and struck a tree. He was then ejected from the snowmobile and into the same tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that excessive speed was the cause of the accident.

Assisting at the scene were Burt Township Rescue 21, Burt Township EMS, and Burt Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.