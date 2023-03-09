Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman found dead outside a senior living facility in Marinette died of hypothermia, police confirmed Thursday.

Marinette police identified the woman as 76-year-old Ruth Alguire, a resident of The Cottages Senior Living and Memory Care.

Police and EMS responded to The Cottages on the morning of March 1 for a report of a person found outside not breathing. The person was declared dead and later identified as Alguire.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy performed Monday indicate she died of hypothermia.

Marinette police and the Marinette County Medical Examiner are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 715-732-5200.

The Cottages at Lake Park today issued the following statement: “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the much loved resident who was found deceased outside of our memory care facility on Wednesday morning, March 1. We are saddened by this incident, and we take this matter very seriously. We are committed to the total well-being of our residents, and that is the primary focus of our mission. Our nurse call and security door alarm systems were working properly before and in the hours leading up to the discovery of the deceased resident. Employees who were negligent in their care and did not follow our policy were terminated immediately, and we are looking at additions to the already robust security system in an effort to avoid heart-breaking events like this from occurring. In the meantime, we extend our sincere condolences to the family, and we will continue to focus on the well-being and care of all of our residents and staff members.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.