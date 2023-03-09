UPHS - Portage, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce to present Bridgefest 2023

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is planning an event for Father’s Day Weekend.

UP Health System – Portage has partnered with the chamber as the 2023 Bridgefest celebration Presenting Sponsor. The event will include a grand fireworks show, parade, food, beverages, car show, kid’s activities, contests, entertainment, craft/merchandise/art vendors, water activities, and health awareness.

Katie Schlief, of the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce said preparations are underway.

“We can’t be more excited about this opportunity and partnership,” Schlief added.

The Chamber and Bridgefest committee members are committed to having a safe and successful event. Organizers say it takes a lot of hard work to ensure a great festival.

“UP Health System – Portage is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Bridgefest 2023 and reinforce our commitment to making communities healthier now and into the future,” said Ryan Heinonen, UPHS-Portage CEO. “I would like to thank the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce for providing our hospital the opportunity to give back to our community and to support the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.”

The event will take place June 15-18, 2023. Further information can be found on the event’s website.

