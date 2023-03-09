UP Labor Management Council teaches workplace safety

Attendees listening to a guest speaker.
Attendees listening to a guest speaker.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers and workers from across the U.P. learned more about workplace safety. It was part of the U.P. Labor-Management Council’s annual conference held at the Island Resort and Casino.

Guest speakers presented topics ranging from thriving in the workforce to mental health. The goal was to teach how to have a safe and productive work area.

“That’s what I’m hoping,” said Jessica Johnson, the business and project manager for U.P. Labor-Management Council. “That they network a little and they learn some things they can take back and help them in their company,”

“Our membership actually donates a certain amount each year to the program. We’re one of the primary sponsors and I’m proud to say that we do that. We’ve done it for many years,” said Gerald Kell, the president of USW Local 21.

The U.P. Labor-Management Council is non-profit and holds this conference every year on the second Thursday in March.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Delta County health officials investigate lung infections among mill workers
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead in Marenisco Township snowmobile crash
Delta County Board Meeting
Delta County Board hears from public after terminating administrator contract
Mugshot of Brandon Douglas Lake
Quinnesec man arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity

Latest News

Poster for the Fun Runners Bartending Fan Bus.
UPDATE: Fun Runners Bartending cancels fan bus for NMU vs. MTU matchup
Gundlach Champion celebrates 125 years
UP construction company celebrates 125 years
Crash
2 ‘critically injured’ after vehicle strikes tree in Eagle Harbor Township
(MGN graphic)
Grand Marais man charged for firing weapon while intoxicated