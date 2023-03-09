UP Labor Management Council teaches workplace safety

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers and workers from across the U.P. learned more about workplace safety. It was part of the U.P. Labor-Management Council’s annual conference held at the Island Resort and Casino.

Guest speakers presented topics ranging from thriving in the workforce to mental health. The goal was to teach how to have a safe and productive work area.

“That’s what I’m hoping,” said Jessica Johnson, the business and project manager for U.P. Labor-Management Council. “That they network a little and they learn some things they can take back and help them in their company,”

“Our membership actually donates a certain amount each year to the program. We’re one of the primary sponsors and I’m proud to say that we do that. We’ve done it for many years,” said Gerald Kell, the president of USW Local 21.

The U.P. Labor-Management Council is non-profit and holds this conference every year on the second Thursday in March.

