UP construction company celebrates 125 years

Gundlach Champion celebrates 125 years(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN Mich. (WLUC) - Gundlach Champion, Inc. (GCI) is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

According to a press release from company, in 1898, Herman Gundlach, Sr., formed a partnership with F.P. Mueller that led to GCI being one of the oldest construction companies in the country. GCI has built a wide range of projects, including many schools and public buildings, industrial plants, casinos, mining, retail and entertainment complexes, health facilities, and multi-unit residential developments.

The company has built significant projects across the northern Great Lakes region, including buildings at Michigan Tech University in Houghton and Finlandia University in Hancock.

Gundlach Champion offers construction services from the conceptual design phase to the final detailing of a construction project. Additional services include preconstruction, construction management, design/build, general contracting, and building maintenance programs.

As the construction industry has changed, GCI has adapted the processes and technology to continue their tradition of efficient and exceptional construction services.

125 years later, the company has remained committed to its long tradition of integrity, safety, quality, personal customer service, loyalty to its trade partners, and community support.

