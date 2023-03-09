TRIO Talent Search, Upward Bound programs intend to continue with programming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TRIO Pre-College Programs, hosted by Finlandia University, have announced their intentions to move forward with scheduled programming and services in summer 2023 while it works with Finlandia leadership and the U.S. Department of Education to find a new host institution.

According to a press release from the organization, TRIO Pre-College Programs, TRIO Talent Search & TRIO Upward Bound, are 100 percent federally grant funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

Born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, TRIO Pre-College Programs exists to empower first-generation students, students with disabilities and/or students from income-eligible homes to be successful in middle and high school and prepare for college. The programs have been hosted at Finlandia University, formerly Suomi College, since the early 1980s.

“We, at Finlandia, are acutely aware of the value of the TRIO Pre-College Programs to our area’s youth and their families,” Finlandia President Timothy Pinnow said. “In the coming weeks, we will work diligently to find a new institution to continue Finlandia’s long record of success with TRIO programs.”

TRIO Upward Bound currently serves 88 participants from Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties in grades 9-12, while TRIO Talent Search serves 729 participants from Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties in grades 6-12. Both programs offer academic preparation including one-on-one counseling, college campus tours, and fee waivers.

Current TRIO high school seniors who were planning to attend Finlandia University in fall 2023 should contact their program representative for assistance.

To learn more about TRIO Pre-College Programs, visit www.keweenawtrio.org. More information about Finlandia’s intentions and next steps is available on the University’s website at www.finlandia.edu. Specific questions not answered on the website can be sent to questions@finlandia.edu.

