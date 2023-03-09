Snow showery end to the work week

View NWS alerts HERE.

The mild momentum ends in Upper Michigan as a strong system leeside of the Rocky Mountains Front Range spreads snow showers late Thursday through Friday -- though the stout Polar-based high pressure looks to keep the storm track south of the region - light snow showers mainly with moderate intensity possible up in higher elevations in the North Central U.P., and moderate to heavy snowfall possible in the southernmost portions of the region.

A cooldown follows this weekend through early next week with snow chances from the lake effect and migrating clipper systems from the Northern Plains.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow becoming widespread through early Friday morning; northeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; 1-3″ with higher amounts possible south and in higher elevations in the North Central U.P.; blustery

>Highs: 20s/30

Saturday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late with a chance of snow west

>Highs: 20s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; milder

>Highs: 30s

