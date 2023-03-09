Snow showery end to the work week
Winter system to spread light to moderate snow over Upper Michigan through Friday.
View NWS alerts HERE.
The mild momentum ends in Upper Michigan as a strong system leeside of the Rocky Mountains Front Range spreads snow showers late Thursday through Friday -- though the stout Polar-based high pressure looks to keep the storm track south of the region - light snow showers mainly with moderate intensity possible up in higher elevations in the North Central U.P., and moderate to heavy snowfall possible in the southernmost portions of the region.
A cooldown follows this weekend through early next week with snow chances from the lake effect and migrating clipper systems from the Northern Plains.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow becoming widespread through early Friday morning; northeast winds gusting over 20 mph
>Lows: 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; 1-3″ with higher amounts possible south and in higher elevations in the North Central U.P.; blustery
>Highs: 20s/30
Saturday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late with a chance of snow west
>Highs: 20s
Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool
>Highs: 20s
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; milder
>Highs: 30s
