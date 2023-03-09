Rounds of scattered snow heading into weekend

For the next few days expect scattered snow chances to start off your weekend on Friday with more snow chances throughout the weekend. Friday snow will start off in the western counties and become widespread in the morning and linger throughout most of the day. Some areas are expected to experience 1-3″ of snow leading into the weekend where another system from the west is looking to bring more snow late Saturday into Sunday.

Keep an eye on the local radar HERE.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; snow chances increase in the late night

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers throughout the morning and afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy; increasing clouds throughout the day and snow chances late in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins: Mostly cloudy; lingering snow chances throughout the day

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; chances of isolated snow

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; scattered snow chances

>Highs: 20

