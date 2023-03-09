Quinnesec man arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - A Quinnesec man was charged Tuesday with child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police say 28-year-old Brandon Douglas Lake was arrested following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation began when law enforcement learned that Lake was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet. Digital evidence was taken during a search of Lake’s home.

Lake was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity - aggravated, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 95th District Court on Tuesday, March 7.

If convicted, Lake faces up to 25 years in prison for the Child Sexually Abusive Activity-Aggravated and 20 years for Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

