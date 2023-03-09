Pigs N Heat hockey returns to Lakeview Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, March 15 the annual Pigs N Heat charity hockey game returns to Lakeview Arena for its 39th year.

The family fun event features local firefighters and law enforcement officers from around Marquette County going head-to-head on the ice. Fans can enjoy all of the action with a one-dollar donation at the door. That donation will also enter fans into various prize drawings that will take place throughout the night. This includes a $1K grand prize donated by the Ben Lauren Foundation. Game time is set for 6:45 p.m.

All money raised will go to the Fire Relief Fund which assists those who are displaced by fire, by giving them cash to get their immediate needs and a place to stay for a few nights.

The Fire Relief Fund has raised nearly $500K for Marquette County families.

