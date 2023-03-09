Pigs N Heat hockey returns to Lakeview Arena

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, March 15 the annual Pigs N Heat charity hockey game returns to Lakeview Arena for its 39th year.

The family fun event features local firefighters and law enforcement officers from around Marquette County going head-to-head on the ice. Fans can enjoy all of the action with a one-dollar donation at the door. That donation will also enter fans into various prize drawings that will take place throughout the night. This includes a $1K grand prize donated by the Ben Lauren Foundation. Game time is set for 6:45 p.m.

All money raised will go to the Fire Relief Fund which assists those who are displaced by fire, by giving them cash to get their immediate needs and a place to stay for a few nights.

The Fire Relief Fund has raised nearly $500K for Marquette County families.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Delta County health officials investigate lung infections among mill workers
Delta County Board Meeting
Delta County Board hears from public after terminating administrator contract
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
The MI Drive Map will show road closures.
MDOT looks ahead to UP road construction projects
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice

Latest News

Feeding America distributing food in Marquette County Thursday
Women in Entrepreneurship event at the Northern Center
Innovate Marquette hosts ‘Women in Entrepreneurship’ on International Women’s Day
Houghton Gremlins head to the bus.
Houghton Gremlins hockey team on its way to state semifinals
The Honorable Distillery in Marquette
Honorable Distillery receives off-premises tasting room license in Ishpeming