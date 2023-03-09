Manistique VFW to host veteran resource fair

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A veteran’s resource fair is coming to Manistique.

The Join with Veteran’s event will be held at the Manistique VFW from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Event coordinators said it will provide information and resources to veterans.

This will include a presentation on the PACT Act, which is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits.

There will also be veterans in crisis training.

“We’re really looking forward to sitting down and meeting with the veterans and to be able to answer any of the questions they have, any benefits coming up that they don’t know about or able to provide for them,” said Schoolcraft County Veteran Service Officer Jodi Wilson.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital and Limestone Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the event.

More information on the event can be found here.

