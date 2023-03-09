Manistique Area Schools increase efforts to stop student vaping

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Manistique Middle & High School, Principal John Shiner said vapes are finding their way into the classroom.

“It’s become more and more entrenched within our youth across the county and therefore Manistique,” Shiner said. “What’s happening now is that kids who have started vaping so early are becoming addicted to nicotine and they feel like they have to have it.”

The school sent out a letter to parents Tuesday. It said any student found at school with a vape will be reported to Manistique Public Safety.

“We knew that for some time the school had been working on controlling the vaping coming into the school,” said Manistique Public Safety Director Tim Russell. “They reached out and many agencies got on board, including public safety, Schoolcraft County Sheriff Department and the district and circuit court for probate.”

Previously, the school used its own disciplinary actions to stop vaping.

“They don’t give off a smell like smoking,” Shiner said. “They’re very easy to conceal.”

Russell said penalties include fines and community service.

“Any enforcement by the court system is part of their judicial role, that any fines or court costs accumulated works back into where their fines go with both the state and locally,” Russell said. “It is not any monetary gain by public safety or the school.”

Shiner said the school will also provide drop-boxes for students who accidentally bring in vapes.

“It’s not our goal to get children jammed up with this process, but if they’re addicted to it and they happen to bring one to school by accident and they want to get rid of it before they get caught with it, we will provide places for students to bring them,” Shiner said.

Both Shiner and Russell said they hope these efforts will reduce student vaping long-term and help continue to provide a safe place for students to learn.

