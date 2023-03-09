Lakeview Elementary School holds parade for Negaunee girl’s basketball team

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners girls’ basketball team played for a regional title on Thursday night.

On Thursday afternoon, the students at Lakeview Elementary School had a parade around the hallway before the lady Miners left for their regional title game against Elk Rapids in Sault Ste. Marie. The young students said this parade is something they enjoy doing as it allows them to show their artistic skills by making posters. Negaunee Girl’s head basketball coach Mike O’Donnell said this parade is something that benefits both the players and the kids.

“It’s pretty cool,” said O’Donnell. “Our girls enjoy it and the little kids enjoy it. I teach here at Lakeview, so I know how much they look forward to these types of things. The kids seeing the girls that they see on the floor playing come to connect with them, it’s always a neat thing. We were able to do it last year and we are lucky to be here again this year.”

Coach O’Donnell said now the focus is to bring home a win for the community.

