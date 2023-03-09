Innovate Marquette hosts ‘Women in Entrepreneurship’ on International Women’s Day

The event taught attendees important bits of information about running a start-up company.
Women in Entrepreneurship event at the Northern Center
Women in Entrepreneurship event at the Northern Center(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In celebration of International Women’s Day, Innovate Marquette SmartZone hosted a Women in Entrepreneurship event Wednesday night at the Northern Center.

Five women entrepreneurs presented attendees with advice on how to run their own businesses.

These speakers were:

  • Adela Piper, chief marketing officer of Siren Communications.
  • Anne White, co-founder of The Honorable Distillery.
  • MJ Cartwright, mentor at Innovation Partnerships.
  • Nicole Gregory, co-founder and CEO of Urban You: Beauty and Wellness.
  • Jenn Wallner, shareholder and partner of Tailored CPAs.

Jenn Wallner’s presentation focused heavily on how to understand the cash flow of a business. She also spoke about how to run a profitable start-up company.

Innovate Marquette SmartZone Programs Manager Kristin Tanner said Wednesday’s event was meant to support aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Tanner added that arming entrepreneurial women with knowledge is especially important since many still face barriers to starting their own businesses.

“Unfortunately the data shows that a very small percentage of venture capital goes to female-owned start-ups,” Tanner explained.

She continued, “We want to change that. We want to flip the script and show that there are start-ups out there that are owned by women and doing amazing things. They should be invested in.”

Women in Entrepreneurship is one of many events Innovate Marquette has planned for 2023.

The Northern Michigan University New Business Venture Competition is set for March 16.

Innovation Week will feature keynote speakers on various professional development topics.

That will take place May 8 - 10.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice
1 killed in Houghton County house fire
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Delta County health officials investigate lung infections among mill workers
Virginia doctors call for prescription drug affordability board.
2 Chicago women arrested in Negaunee for prescription fraud
Sawyer International Airport
Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change

Latest News

Houghton Gremlins head to the bus.
Houghton Gremlins hockey team on its way to state semifinals
The Honorable Distillery in Marquette
Honorable Distillery receives off-premises tasting room license in Ishpeming
Poster for the Fun Runners Bartending Fan Bus.
Fun Runners Bartending hosts fan bus for NMU vs. MTU matchup
Marquette Police Department vehicles will be supplied with these sensory and communication...
New Marquette Police Department program accommodating families with special needs