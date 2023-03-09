Houghton Gremlins hockey team on its way to state semifinals

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Gremlins hockey team is heading to Lower Michigan to play in the Division three state semifinals Friday.

After the boys had a team breakfast, the school wanted to celebrate with a pep rally before the Gremlins departed. Houghton High School principal Tiffany Scullion said this experience is a lifetime thing.

“You always hope that you make it this far, but the chances of it are hard with so many wonderful teams, especially in our area,” said Scullion. “We have a lot of strong competition that it’s hard sometimes to just move out of our region. This is exciting for them.”

Houghton High Schools’ head hockey coach Corey Markham said this game is important to the community because Houghton is the home of hockey.

“To be known as the birthplace of professional hockey, everyone takes pride in that,” said Markham. “You see it all over town here in Houghton. That is something that we talked about to other people and something that is definitely a talking point for the whole community, and we are so proud of that.”

Corey’s son, Senior Camden Markham, plays center, and he said the team’s postseason success was a long time coming.

“Three years prior to this, we have lost in the regionals finals, so to finally get over that hump and make it downstate feels great,” said Camden Markham.

Senior Gaborik Carlson said the pep rally showed the whole school supported them. He and the rest of the team said they are very thankful.

“I am very thankful to have you guys here and I wouldn’t be here without you guys,” said Carlson.

Teachers said if the boys win on Friday, they will be organizing a watch party at the school’s library for the championship game on Saturday.

