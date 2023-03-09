Honorable Distillery receives off-premises tasting room license in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery may be opening a tasting room in Ishpeming.

The Honorable Distillery opened in Marquette in August of 2022. At an Ishpeming City Council meeting Wednesday, the distillery requested an off-premises tasting room license. The council granted the permit pending review from the Ishpeming Chief of Police and Ishpeming City Attorney. The distillery plans to open its tasting room in the Mather Inn.

The Honorable Distillery’s founder, Scott Anderson, says opening a tasting room in Ishpeming would be beneficial to everyone involved.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing for us and for Ishpeming,” said Anderson. “We just opened a distillery in Marquette in August. We’re trying to partner with the Mather Inn to try and help them out with their endeavor as well as to further our own.”

The Honorable Distillery does not yet have a timeline for when the tasting room will open.

