GRAPHIC: Punches apparently thrown on flight in Dallas, caught on video

GRAPHIC WARNING: Punches were thrown on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday, according to a witness and video. (Source: CAITLIN JOHNSON/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - Safety in air travel in question again after a fist fight broke out on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday.

It marks the latest incident of unruly passenger behavior.

Passengers were boarding a plane at Dallas Love Field Airport bound for Phoenix when one man confronted another and started punching him, according to a passenger who witnessed the incident and captured it on video.

Some passengers reportedly jumped in to help de-escalate the situation.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but one of the men reportedly told passengers that the person he attacked approached his family aggressively.

The two men eventually left the plane before takeoff.

Southwest Airlines acknowledged the incident in a statement but said it has no further details to share other than the flight arrived on time and as scheduled.

The Dallas Police Department responded after the incident, but no arrests were made.

The FAA said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers. (CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Delta County health officials investigate lung infections among mill workers
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
Delta County Board Meeting
Delta County Board hears from public after terminating administrator contract
The MI Drive Map will show road closures.
MDOT looks ahead to UP road construction projects
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice

Latest News

Peter Starostecki and his kids Sadie, center, and Jo Jo, pose behind their car with the vanity...
Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates
RuPaul speaks out on legislation aiming to restrict drag show performances.
RuPaul says restricting drag shows is the work of ‘bullies’
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead in Marenisco Township snowmobile crash
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine
The driver was unconscious when they arrived, sheriff's deputies said.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Woman suffers overdose behind wheel, authorities say