Grand Marais man charged for firing weapon while intoxicated

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Grand Marais man is charged for firing a weapon in an Alger County neighborhood.

On Feb. 27, the Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone firing a gun around Webb Road in Grand Marais.

Cord Spencer was arrested and charged with 2 counts of resisting/obstructing an officer, 1 count of reckless use of a firearm while intoxicated, and 1 count of disorderly person-drunk.

Spencer was lodged at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office until posting bond on March 3. The Michigan State Police assisted with the arrest.

The incident is still under investigation. Spencer is scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 15 at 1 p.m. and a preliminary examination on March 22.

Limited information has been released.

TV6 has requested further details from the Alger County Sheriff about the sequence of events leading up to Spencer’s arrest, but the Sheriff’s office said it cannot confirm further details until the investigation is complete.

