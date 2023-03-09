Friday is Spread Goodness Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow is Spread Goodness Day.

What started out locally has spread across the country since Spread Goodness Day’s inception six years ago.

Founder Anna Dravland joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today to share how the day has grown and ways that you can participate in your community, but first,

stories of the day.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward this weekend for daylight saving time!

UMT stories of the day include a fan bus to the CCHA semifinal hockey game, the Builders Show, daylight saving time, and Spotify music.

Now, back to Spread Goodness Day.

It’s now an official holiday in the state of Michigan plus two cities in Wisconsin. Dravland says she had ambassadors in 22 states last year for Spread Goodness Day.

Dravland says there’s scientific evidence that proves spreading goodness is good for you and those around you.

For example, cracking a smile at someone will activate their mirror neurons, making them smile, even just a little bit, too.

Dravland says to reflect on the things you care about, then ways you can spread goodness will come to you organically.

If you need help with ideas, Tia and Elizabeth share five ways that you can spread goodness in your community.

Examples of ways to spread kindness in your community.

Spread Goodness Day is Friday, March 10, 2023.

