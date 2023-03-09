Final defendants in April 1 Norway Township assault sentenced

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The final two defendants in last year’s Norway Township assault have been sentenced. Adam Loomis and Zachary Pellegrini were the last of six adult defendants to be sentenced for their involvement in last April’s Norway Township assault of Trentin McWilliams.

Both pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and wearing a mask to commit a crime. Loomis’ attorney addressed the court.

“He understands and acknowledges that his conduct was and is unacceptable,” said Greg Seibold, Adam Loomis’ defense attorney. “He regrets his actions.”

Judge Julie LaCost sentenced Loomis to one-year probation, plus fines and restitution. Loomis also received 90 days in jail. He has credit for 30 days served. The remaining time will be held in abeyance.

“[I hope that you can use this] so that you can ensure that the world is a better place after you’ve lived here,” LaCost said.

LaCost sentenced Pellegrini to six months’ probation, plus fines and restitution. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 10 of which he has already served. The other 20 will be held in abeyance pending completion of probation and community service.

Pellegrini must also complete an anger management class. During sentencing, neither Pellegrini nor his defense attorney offered further comment.

In her closing statement, LaCost said social media was a driving force in this case.

“I really wish everybody would stay off of social media platforms,” LaCost continued. “It causes people to say and do things that they would never do or say directly to someone’s face. It can border on harassment, quite frankly. It is pervasive in our community.”

Now that all adult defendants have been sentenced, LaCost said she hopes McWilliams and his family can move on with their lives.

