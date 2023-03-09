Feeding America distributing food in Marquette County Thursday

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County.

The pantry will be located at Silver Creek Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. The distribution of food will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue while supplies last or until 12:00 p.m. Food will be available for approximately 450 families.

This will be a drive-thru event Guests picking up food items are asked to stay in their vehicle.

