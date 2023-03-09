‘Cardboard Classic’ to return to Pine Mountain this weekend

Using a set of guidelines, participants build a cardboard sled and race it down the hill.(Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort)
By Clint McLeod
Mar. 9, 2023
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an annual cardboard race returns to Dickinson County. For more than a decade, families have been able to participate in the “Cardboard Classic” at Pine Mountain. Using a set of guidelines, participants build a cardboard sled and race it down the hill.

There will be gift card prizes for the winners of the individual and group divisions. Staff said this event can allow families to bring out their creativity to their sleds.

“There will be school buses, boats and snowmobiles,” said Amy Johnson, Pine Mountain Ski School director. “We had a big snowmobile family one year. It really represents who they are.”

The event is this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. CT at Pine Mountain.

