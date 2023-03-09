Bothwell Middle School student organizes book drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Berkeley Thompson has been an avid reader since she was a young child.

One day, the eighth-grader said she realized she had more books than she needed. The Bothwell Middle School student also said she realized a lot of people don’t have the access to quality literature. So, the young reader decided to ask her teachers to start a book drive.

“I’ve wanted to do something like this for a while, but I lacked the ability to see it through,” Thompson said. “I had an idea and I wrote a proposal down, slipped it in the school mailboxes, waited a week until they were less busy and then met with them and they liked the idea.”

Thompson said they started the book drive this week because Spread Goodness Day is Friday. She noted this is a great way to spread goodness in her community.

“Spread Goodness Day is where you give back to the people around the community,” said Thompson. “It’s a really fantastic endeavor. We want to do, as our school, as much as we can to help spread goodness around the community and around the world.”

Thompson said Snowbound Books will help cover the shipping so the books from a book drive can build half of a public library in Africa.

Bothwell Middle School Principal Bobby Reichel stated the reason he agreed to this book drive is that reading and comprehension are something that you need in both school and life in the future.

“Having the ability to comprehend appropriately really helps the students help us as individuals,” said Reichel. “Clearly, Berkeley sees that, and she really wants to spread that and spread goodness daily we are really happy to have someone like Berkeley in our community. “

Reichel expressed that they have collected 300 books so far in the span of a week thanks to Thompson’s idea.

“I also just want to say thank you to everyone who donated and everyone who helped out because this is totally a team project, nobody can do this alone,” said Thompson.

Thompson said she wants people to know that anyone can spread goodness even if it’s something small.

