Artist uses historical materials in mixed-media collage work

You can check out Renee Michaud’s work at Zero Degrees Gallery through the end of April
Renee Michaud is the guest artist for March and April and Zero Degrees Gallery.
Renee Michaud is the guest artist for March and April and Zero Degrees Gallery.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another artist has added her work to Zero Degrees Gallery in Marquette.

Renee Michaud was a gallery member years ago. Now, she’s being featured as the guest artist for March and April.

Michaud creates mixed-media collages, often using gifted and upcycled materials.

Some of Michaud’s work even plays on her relationship to Ishpeming’s Gossard Building. Having previously owned a studio there, Michaud has some pieces in her collection that incorporate fabric that was originally used for garments during the Gossard’s factory days in the 1920s.

Renee Michaud uses some historical artifacts in her mixed-media collage artwork.

Michaud is very active in the local art scene, having taught workshops and serving as a board member of the LSAA. Though, Michaud tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that she’s never done learning and that she and other local artists lean on each other to learn new skills.

Artist Renee Michaud talks about the evolution of her work and artists supporting artists.

You can attend an artist’s reception for Renee Michaud this Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Zero Degrees Gallery.

The gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Delta County health officials investigate lung infections among mill workers
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
Delta County Board Meeting
Delta County Board hears from public after terminating administrator contract
The MI Drive Map will show road closures.
MDOT looks ahead to UP road construction projects
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice

Latest News

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead in Marenisco Township snowmobile crash
Jen Davis, woman of the wild
The impact of becoming an outdoors woman
Mugshot of Brandon Douglas Lake
Quinnesec man arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity
Artist Renee Michaud has work on display at Zero Degrees Gallery through April.
Zero Degrees Guest Artist