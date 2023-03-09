Artist uses historical materials in mixed-media collage work

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another artist has added her work to Zero Degrees Gallery in Marquette.

Renee Michaud was a gallery member years ago. Now, she’s being featured as the guest artist for March and April.

Michaud creates mixed-media collages, often using gifted and upcycled materials.

Some of Michaud’s work even plays on her relationship to Ishpeming’s Gossard Building. Having previously owned a studio there, Michaud has some pieces in her collection that incorporate fabric that was originally used for garments during the Gossard’s factory days in the 1920s.

Renee Michaud uses some historical artifacts in her mixed-media collage artwork.

Michaud is very active in the local art scene, having taught workshops and serving as a board member of the LSAA. Though, Michaud tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that she’s never done learning and that she and other local artists lean on each other to learn new skills.

Artist Renee Michaud talks about the evolution of her work and artists supporting artists.

You can attend an artist’s reception for Renee Michaud this Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Zero Degrees Gallery.

The gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.