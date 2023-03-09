2 ‘critically injured’ after vehicle strikes tree in Eagle Harbor Township

EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were critically injured in a car crash on Wednesday night after their vehicle struck a tree.

On Wednesday, March 8, at around 11:36 p.m., deputies from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash with entrapment.

The crash occurred along highway M26 near Cat Harbor in, Eagle Harbor Township.

21-year-old Jack Kilpela from Hancock was driving west on M25 when the car failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the road and struck a tree.

Kilpela and a 21-year-old woman who was a passenger were ‘critically injured’ in the crash.

They were extricated from the vehicle by the Copper Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, and then transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital by Mercy Ambulance. They were later flown to UP Health Systems Marquette.

Alcohol and speed are both believed to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies were also assisted, at the scene, by the Michigan State Police, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, and the Eagle Harbor First Responders.

