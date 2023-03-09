1 dead in Marenisco Township snowmobile crash

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Illinois woman is dead after a snowmobile crash in Marenisco Township.

On Wednesday, the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on Trail 1 near the Michigan/Wisconsin border.

60-year-old Cindy Zihaveah from Antioch, IL, was traveling south on Trail 1. When she was taking a turn, her snowmobile left the trail and went into a snowbank. The snowmobile went airborne and struck several trees.

Trooper arrived on scene and began lifesaving measures but Zihaveah was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, Beacon First Responders and EMS, Negaunee Regional Dispatch, and MSP Chaplin Corps.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.