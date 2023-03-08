Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore seeks students for Youth Conservation Corps

U.S. Youth Conservation Corps
U.S. Youth Conservation Corps(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. students have an opportunity to work in nature this summer.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is seeking students aged 15 through 18 to participate in the Youth Conservation Corps. Participants will get hands-on experience rehabilitating trails, canoeing, and surveying dragonfly larvae. Students will get paid to work, learn, and gain leadership skills for eight weeks.

Organizers say the program also introduces kids to careers they might not be familiar with.

“It’s a great opportunity for the kids to learn about the park and to get exposure to careers within the National Park Service,” said Mark Liles, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore trial supervisor.

Applications are due by May 1. To apply, click here.

